Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 506 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $203.59. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $159.47 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.