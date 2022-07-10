Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Monster Beverage comprises about 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after purchasing an additional 321,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after purchasing an additional 505,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $316,325,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

