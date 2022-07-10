Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $69.89 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.