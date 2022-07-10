Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

