Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.