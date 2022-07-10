Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $292,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.03 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

