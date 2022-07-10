Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $279.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.18. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

