Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 1,150 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,204,000 after buying an additional 318,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.31.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

