Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 211 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $177.98 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average of $187.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

