Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 21,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.