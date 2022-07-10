Manchester City Fan Token Price Reaches $4.59 on Top Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00021813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

