Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,796 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Masco stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

