Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.79%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

