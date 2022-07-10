McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

