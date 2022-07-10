MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Position Lowered by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of MDU Resources Group worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,319,000 after acquiring an additional 139,578 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

