Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $91.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

DDAIF has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €80.00 ($83.33) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

DDAIF opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

