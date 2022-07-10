Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41,626 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 50,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.