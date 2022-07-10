MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $185,821.93

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $185,821.93 and approximately $21.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00056581 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,298,347 coins and its circulating supply is 165,996,419 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

