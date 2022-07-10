Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$25.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MI.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$14.55 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.94 and a 1 year high of C$25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.77. The company has a market cap of C$583.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.