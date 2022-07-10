Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 194,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.