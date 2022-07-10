Mizuho Boosts Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $138.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

