Mizuho Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $7.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.73.

SOFI opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

