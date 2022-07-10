Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Research Coverage Started at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moneta Gold from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

Moneta Gold stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.59. 78,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,604. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.08 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Moneta Gold has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$2.97.

Moneta Gold ( TSE:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Moneta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.