Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 249.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,034 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

