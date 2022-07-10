Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,070 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 126,480 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

