Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $18.17 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,793 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB opened at $418.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.79. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $374.99 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.53.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

