Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

