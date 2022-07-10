Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,977 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

