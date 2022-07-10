Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 592 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.