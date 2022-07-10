Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.17. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

