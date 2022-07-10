Morgan Stanley Downgrades Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ICHBF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)
