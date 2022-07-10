Morgan Stanley Downgrades Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ICHBF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

