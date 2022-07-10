MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

MSM stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,391 shares of company stock worth $1,258,865. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

