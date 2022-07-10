mStable USD Trading Up 0.4% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and $77,036.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,912.49 or 1.00007729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00041177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024314 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.