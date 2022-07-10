National Bankshares Lowers Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.65

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.40.

TSE TV opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.70.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.2729032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

