Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) PT Lowered to €70.00 at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €90.00 ($93.75) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NEMTF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €85.00 ($88.54) to €78.50 ($81.77) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $87.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

