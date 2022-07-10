Nestree Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Nestree has a total market cap of $31.83 million and $1.36 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,066.78 or 0.99794580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00041450 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

