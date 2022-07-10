New Street Research Begins Coverage on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,569.00.
Shares of MELI stock opened at $708.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 193.09 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $752.90 and a 200 day moving average of $983.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
