New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,878 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 778,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $262,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $279.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.08 and its 200-day moving average is $322.18. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

