New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $104,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

NYSE ZTS opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.84. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

