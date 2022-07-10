New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Salesforce worth $237,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,439,010 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.