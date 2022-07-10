New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.07 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Tesla worth $1,065,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $729.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $878.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

