New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $122.91 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $122,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $619.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $625.55 and its 200 day moving average is $721.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.