New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $132.82 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Starbucks worth $132,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

