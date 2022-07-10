New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $256,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.26 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

