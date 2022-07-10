New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $159,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average of $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

