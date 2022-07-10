New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $96,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.48 and its 200 day moving average is $246.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

