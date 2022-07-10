New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,565 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $207,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.70 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day moving average is $239.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

