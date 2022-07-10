New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,039 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $89,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after buying an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.78.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

