New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Broadcom worth $308,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $498.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $539.81 and its 200 day moving average is $578.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

