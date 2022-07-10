News (NASDAQ:NWS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NWS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 310,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,894. News has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in News by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 9.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.